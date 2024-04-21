Qtum Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Qtum has a total market cap of $446.33 million and $57.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.74 or 0.04851900 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00023667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

