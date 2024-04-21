WP Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WP Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

