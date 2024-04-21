RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.70 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and $1.23 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,236,572.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.