Horizen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Horizen has a total market cap of $137.44 million and $6.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00014157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,907,681 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.