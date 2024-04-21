Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $227,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,204.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,305.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,120.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

