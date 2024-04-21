Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,305,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 1,063,274 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $5,276,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.