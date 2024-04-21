Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,477,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.