Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.