26,097 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ENI by 61.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ENI by 1,303.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

