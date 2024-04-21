Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $18.05 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,046,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 8.8% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

