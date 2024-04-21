BNB (BNB) Price Tops $578.06 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, BNB has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $578.06 or 0.00887651 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $86.44 billion and $778.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,146 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,533,190.48891675. The last known price of BNB is 576.22839931 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $714,417,136.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.