XRP Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.15 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $29.15 billion and approximately $952.88 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,674,482 coins and its circulating supply is 55,129,144,019 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

