PaLM AI 1-Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market cap of $63.56 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.7827586 USD and is up 13.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,717,764.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

