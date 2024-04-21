Windham Capital Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $414.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

