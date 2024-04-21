Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 156,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

