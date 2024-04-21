Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

