abrdn plc Purchases 197,530 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2,167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197,530 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.39% of Hubbell worth $67,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.1 %

HUBB stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $229.83 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

