abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454,328 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.