Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.84% of Autohome worth $100,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

