MontVue Capital Management Inc. Invests $961,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $227.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.