Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

