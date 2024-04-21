Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,414 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $114,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $208.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $133.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.