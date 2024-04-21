CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.39% of CBRE Group worth $109,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 797,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

