Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spire by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Spire Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SR opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

