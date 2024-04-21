Elastos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $703,887.98 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Elastos has a total market cap of $73.44 million and $703,887.98 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,510,638 coins and its circulating supply is 22,006,709 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

