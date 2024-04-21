Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVO opened at $122.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

