Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock worth $5,044,657. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

