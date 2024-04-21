Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $49.98 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,378 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 5.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.