Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 400 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.72.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

