CNB Bank Acquires 480 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average is $218.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

