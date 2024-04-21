1,570 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC opened at $196.38 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.