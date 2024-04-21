Analyzing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60 AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 3.90 $451.00 million $1.13 33.91 AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.65 $123.12 million $1.64 21.18

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. AssetMark Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 50.23% 96.43% 66.17% AssetMark Financial 17.38% 12.74% 9.76%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats AssetMark Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

