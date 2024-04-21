Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

NFLX opened at $555.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $605.65 and a 200-day moving average of $514.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

