Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes $5.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 314,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

