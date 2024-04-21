Dupree Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,524 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.70 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

