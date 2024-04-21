Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.