Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1 %

VLTO opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

