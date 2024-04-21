13,713 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Everest Group comprises about 2.4% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

