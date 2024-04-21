Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $7.76 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. British American Tobacco makes up about 3.8% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.79%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

