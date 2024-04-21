Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.05. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 10,732 shares trading hands.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Therapeutics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.