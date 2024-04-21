NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.95

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 33,459 shares changing hands.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.