China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $7.98. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 24,188 shares changing hands.

China Resources Beer Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

