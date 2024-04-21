Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 21.02 and traded as low as SEK 19.55. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 19.67, with a volume of 37,600 shares traded.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
