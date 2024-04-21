Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 21.02 and traded as low as SEK 19.55. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 19.67, with a volume of 37,600 shares traded.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.