AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,071 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 3.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $403,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

