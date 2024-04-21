Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 811,955 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $518,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

