First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $5.61 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,588,766,587 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,588,766,587.24. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00065879 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $5,475,808,274.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

