Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

