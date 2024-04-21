Windham Capital Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

