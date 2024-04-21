Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

