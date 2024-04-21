Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $414.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.